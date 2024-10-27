Sign up
Previous
Photo 3774
Maggie in a gum tree
He stayed just long enough for me to grab this shot, and was watching me closely!
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
365
iPhone 14 Pro
27th October 2024 3:39pm
magpie
Diana
ace
such a wonderful shot and beautiful natural framing.
October 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great capture! Your magpies look a bit different from ours...
October 27th, 2024
