Maggie in a gum tree by pusspup
Photo 3774

Maggie in a gum tree

He stayed just long enough for me to grab this shot, and was watching me closely!
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
such a wonderful shot and beautiful natural framing.
October 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great capture! Your magpies look a bit different from ours...
October 27th, 2024  
