Photo 616
Photo 616
The fool on the hill
Probably not flattering to this handy person who popped up on the hill just as I was taking the shot but it seems to fit somehow.
Maybe because the weather was a bit too warm for comfort on this walk, which makes us fools too :)
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
2
1
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th October 2024 3:20pm
Tags
bushwalk
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and title, it sure looks hot and dry.
October 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great pov!
October 27th, 2024
