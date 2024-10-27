Previous
The fool on the hill by pusspup
The fool on the hill

Probably not flattering to this handy person who popped up on the hill just as I was taking the shot but it seems to fit somehow.
Maybe because the weather was a bit too warm for comfort on this walk, which makes us fools too :)
Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Lovely capture and title, it sure looks hot and dry.
October 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great pov!
October 27th, 2024  
