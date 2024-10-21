Sign up
Previous
Photo 610
Coffee stop
Loads of country towns to make a road stop.
Our favourite eatery had burnt down but this mural was still there on a surviving wall.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
2
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st October 2024 1:28pm
Tags
mural
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful mural
October 21st, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely mural!
October 21st, 2024
