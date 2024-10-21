Previous
Coffee stop by pusspup
Coffee stop

Loads of country towns to make a road stop.
Our favourite eatery had burnt down but this mural was still there on a surviving wall.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful mural
October 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely mural!
October 21st, 2024  
