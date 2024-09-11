Sign up
Photo 3728
Vintage
Cleaning out Mum's house is not much fun, but I'm finding a few treasures.
I think I can remember this being my party dress!
11th September 2024
Zilli~
ace
A real treasure
September 11th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, my, word, it's so beautiful! Cleaning out the house is hard though. I know. :-(
September 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Sweet!
September 11th, 2024
leggzy
It is a beautiful dress. I don't envy you with the job at hand, it must be very hard :-(
September 11th, 2024
Lesley
ace
So sweet that she kept it and that it’s still in such good condition
September 11th, 2024
