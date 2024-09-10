Sign up
Previous
Photo 3727
The lily opened
A lovely bunch of flowers that was much improved when the lily made a showing!
I’ma bit overwhelmed with work at the moment so no creative shots!
I’m not taking retirement seriously enough!
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
flowers
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful Lily.
September 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Retirement is very demanding, I find!! I don't know how I ever found time to go to work!
September 10th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
When people ask me what I do, I say I don't have time for paid employment!! Couldn't possibly do it!! :-)
September 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely
September 10th, 2024
