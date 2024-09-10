Previous
The lily opened by pusspup
The lily opened

A lovely bunch of flowers that was much improved when the lily made a showing!
I’ma bit overwhelmed with work at the moment so no creative shots!
I’m not taking retirement seriously enough!
10th September 2024

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful Lily.
September 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Retirement is very demanding, I find!! I don't know how I ever found time to go to work!
September 10th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
When people ask me what I do, I say I don't have time for paid employment!! Couldn't possibly do it!! :-)
September 10th, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
September 10th, 2024  
