Previous
Photo 623
Footbridge
While I was waiting for a cab from Adelaide Uni to the airport I was enjoying the surrounds. The cab went to the wrong address and was late. Lucky I had left lots of time!
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
What a great looking bridge, lovely capture and colours.
November 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous colours…I like shades on the bridge.
November 3rd, 2024
