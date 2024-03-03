Shift Meal by quinnoneil
Shift Meal

Slow night at work so I clocked out early, ate some steamed shrimp, and drank some White Claws. Fingers crossed things get busier. Spring is almost here so it should.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

