Photo 2152
On the trail
While snowshoeing today I saw this decorated tree, makes for a festive trail!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Tags
snow
,
outside
,
decorations
,
faffing
