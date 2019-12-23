Previous
Lonely Tree by radiogirl
Lonely Tree

I liked how this tree along the lake looked so much more perfect than any decorated tree could be!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Lou Ann ace
This is gorgeous on black. Just a lovely tree.
December 24th, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
love the simple beauty - fav
December 24th, 2019  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
That golden glow on the snow and in the sky makes the tree's silhouette stand out all the more.
December 24th, 2019  
