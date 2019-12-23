Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2154
Lonely Tree
I liked how this tree along the lake looked so much more perfect than any decorated tree could be!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2191
photos
257
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Taken
23rd December 2019 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
tree.
Lou Ann
ace
This is gorgeous on black. Just a lovely tree.
December 24th, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
love the simple beauty - fav
December 24th, 2019
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
That golden glow on the snow and in the sky makes the tree's silhouette stand out all the more.
December 24th, 2019
