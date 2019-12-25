Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2156
Happy Holidays
Merry Christmas to my 365 friends that celebrate today, wishing everyone a wonderful and happy holiday.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
5
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
2193
photos
257
followers
144
following
View this month »
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
PENTAX KP
Taken
13th December 2019 10:21am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
outside
,
ornament
,
bell
,
spruce
Diana Ludwigs
ace
A beautiful shot, Merry Christmas to you and yours 🎄
December 25th, 2019
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
What a beautiful photo, Kathy. You know I'm envious of your beautiful snow. Merry Christmas to you and yours!
December 25th, 2019
Elizabeth
ace
This is a lovely snowy scene! Best wishes for a wonderful Christmas!
December 25th, 2019
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice
December 25th, 2019
Vesna
Happy holidays!
December 25th, 2019
