Previous
Next
Happy Holidays by radiogirl
Photo 2156

Happy Holidays

Merry Christmas to my 365 friends that celebrate today, wishing everyone a wonderful and happy holiday.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana Ludwigs ace
A beautiful shot, Merry Christmas to you and yours 🎄
December 25th, 2019  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
What a beautiful photo, Kathy. You know I'm envious of your beautiful snow. Merry Christmas to you and yours!
December 25th, 2019  
Elizabeth ace
This is a lovely snowy scene! Best wishes for a wonderful Christmas!
December 25th, 2019  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice
December 25th, 2019  
Vesna
Happy holidays!
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise