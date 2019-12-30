Sign up
Photo 2161
Winter Sunrise
A cold winter morning for a walk, I like to imagine people sitting on the bench waiting for the sun to come up over the frozen lake. That is something I would love to do!
Thanks for stopping by.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
1
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2198
photos
257
followers
144
following
592% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
23rd December 2019 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
ice
,
sunrise
,
bench
,
lake
Hope D Jennings
ace
Oh this is just gorgeous! Comp, light, color! So beautiful fav
December 30th, 2019
