Winter Sunrise by radiogirl
Winter Sunrise

A cold winter morning for a walk, I like to imagine people sitting on the bench waiting for the sun to come up over the frozen lake. That is something I would love to do!

30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Islandgirl

ace
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Hope D Jennings ace
Oh this is just gorgeous! Comp, light, color! So beautiful fav
December 30th, 2019  
