Photo 2186
Illuminated
This light illuminates the jetty that goes out to our now frozen lake!
Thank you for the many comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of Kap-Kig-Iwan falls!
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2223
photos
265
followers
144
following
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
23rd January 2020 7:54am
Tags
snow
,
light
,
jetty
Steve
Excellent, makes me want to turn up the heating
January 25th, 2020
