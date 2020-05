Robin Eggs

I found these 2 robin eggs in a a cedar in our yard not far from the house.

Have you every wondered why robin eggs are blue? The blue colour in robin eggs is due to biliverdin, a pigment deposited on the eggshell when the female lays the eggs.

Other birds that have blue eggs are:

blue jays, red winged black birds, snowy egrets, song thrushes, and house finches just to list a few! (according to google)