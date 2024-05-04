Ruins

This is the ruins that we were climbing all over and taking photos.



Some Interesting facts about this ruins:

The lookout rests on the foundations of the Nipissing Company’s low grade mill. Built in 1921 at a cost of 375,000, it was the largest mill in the camp. This mill was a classic gravity-type mill starting with stamps and passing downward to ball mills, jigs, and tables. Much of the ore processed here came by aerial tramway from the Meyer shaft ( Site #12 ), the top of which can be seen as you look west towards the train station.

Nipissing Hill, once covered with soil and trees, was swept-clean in 1914 by high pressure hydraulic hoses in order to expose silver bearing veins.

Between 1904 and 1932, the Nipissing Mining Company produced 93,000,000 ounces of silver and paid out 24.5 million dollars in dividends.