Previous
Photo 3680
White-Crowned Sparrow
We have a flock of these sparrows in our yard most of the day, they are so pretty and love their song.
I appreciate all your comments and favs on yesterday's snowshoe hare.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3797
photos
230
followers
127
following
Tags
backyard
,
sparrow
,
white-crowned
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful shot- he really stands out against the greenery.
May 16th, 2024
amyK
ace
Nice shot
May 16th, 2024
