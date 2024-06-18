Previous
Pink Peony after the Rain by radiogirl
Pink Peony after the Rain

We are in a heat wave right now with heat warnings, I took this photo after a thunderstorm.
It’s way too hot for me 33C(88F) feels like 41C(101F)!
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Corinne C
A lovely pic
It's been 102F this afternoon in central Vermont!
June 18th, 2024  
Kate
Hot here in Georgia, too, but only in the 90s with humidity. Nice pov on the peony buds
June 18th, 2024  
Beverley
Gorgeous peony… keep cool
June 18th, 2024  
KV
Lovely way the petals are all wrapped up & the water droplets are super nice.
June 18th, 2024  
