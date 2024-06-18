Sign up
Previous
Photo 3713
Pink Peony after the Rain
We are in a heat wave right now with heat warnings, I took this photo after a thunderstorm.
It’s way too hot for me 33C(88F) feels like 41C(101F)!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
4
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3831
photos
230
followers
126
following
1017% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th June 2024 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
yard
,
front
,
peony
Corinne C
ace
A lovely pic
It's been 102F this afternoon in central Vermont!
June 18th, 2024
Kate
ace
Hot here in Georgia, too, but only in the 90s with humidity. Nice pov on the peony buds
June 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous peony… keep cool
June 18th, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely way the petals are all wrapped up & the water droplets are super nice.
June 18th, 2024
