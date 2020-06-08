Sign up
Photo 2322
Lady Slippers
Found this lady slipper on the side of the road while out biking today!
I just discovered that this wild Lady slipper is part of the orchid family!
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2360
photos
265
followers
140
following
636% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
9th June 2020 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
“lady
,
slipper”
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find -
June 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
This makes me miss Beaver Island even more! They are just blooming there as well and it's always so much fun to find them each year. Love it!
June 9th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
cool
June 10th, 2020
