Lady Slippers by radiogirl
Photo 2322

Lady Slippers

Found this lady slipper on the side of the road while out biking today!
I just discovered that this wild Lady slipper is part of the orchid family!
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely find -
June 9th, 2020  
Taffy ace
This makes me miss Beaver Island even more! They are just blooming there as well and it's always so much fun to find them each year. Love it!
June 9th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
cool
June 10th, 2020  
