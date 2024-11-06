Sign up
Photo 3846
Reflections
While out for a walk I liked these tree reflections in the puddles!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs,
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th November 2024 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
puddles
Susan Klassen
ace
Pretty image and reflections!
November 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the wet scene. I love the reflections.
November 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty.
November 7th, 2024
