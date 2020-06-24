Sign up
Photo 2338
Crab Shack
This crab shack is really a floating kitchen at our marina equipped with fridge, bbq and picnic tables. Taken when we went down to the marina and out on our boat for a swim.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
marina
,
dock
,
“crab
,
shack”
