Previous
Next
Awaiting our Return by radiogirl
Photo 2387

Awaiting our Return

When we left there was nothing on the dock when we came back these little ducks took over our spot. It was so cute to see!
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Quite a gathering.
August 14th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Quackers rights instead of squatter's rights! Good shot!
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise