Checking out the Outdoor Skate Path by radiogirl
Checking out the Outdoor Skate Path

24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
Milanie ace
Love the lighting and tones
January 25th, 2021  
Kathie
What a neat idea...a skate path. Looks like someone is giving directions.
January 25th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
what a beautiful winter scene, awesome lighting. skate paths are a wonderful idea. We're just now getting consistently cold temps for outdoor rinks.
January 25th, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Beautiful fav
January 25th, 2021  
