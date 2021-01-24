Sign up
Photo 2549
Checking out the Outdoor Skate Path
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
4
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2586
photos
269
followers
141
following
698% complete
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
friends
,
sun
,
trees
,
skatingpath
Milanie
ace
Love the lighting and tones
January 25th, 2021
Kathie
What a neat idea...a skate path. Looks like someone is giving directions.
January 25th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
what a beautiful winter scene, awesome lighting. skate paths are a wonderful idea. We're just now getting consistently cold temps for outdoor rinks.
January 25th, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Beautiful fav
January 25th, 2021
