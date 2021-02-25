Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2581
Shapes and Textures for “FLash of Red”
This magnificent rock is commonly known as Devil’s Rock it stands 300 feet overlooking the lake. A popular place for climbing, hiking and snowshoeing.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the “Mill Foundations”
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
0
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2618
photos
269
followers
140
following
707% complete
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
trees
,
rock
,
textures
,
for2021
