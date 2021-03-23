Previous
Next
Great 7km hike by radiogirl
Photo 2607

Great 7km hike

This morning we had Teddy and bear (5 month old chow chow puppies) joining us for our hike, we were lucky that the rain ☔️ that was forecasted did not happen while we were hiking!

Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s ruffed grouse, much appreciated!
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
cool hiking area
March 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise