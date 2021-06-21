Previous
Clouds by radiogirl
Photo 2696

Clouds

These clouds caught my eye while out biking and I had to take this photo. Looking at these clouds we didn’t know which way this day was going to turn, but we were lucky and didn’t get wet!

Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Nicely captured storm clouds!
June 21st, 2021  
So dramatic!
June 21st, 2021  
Beautiful capture
June 21st, 2021  
Great shot of the beautiful sky and clouds above those nice tiny houses.
June 21st, 2021  
