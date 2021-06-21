Sign up
Photo 2696
Clouds
These clouds caught my eye while out biking and I had to take this photo. Looking at these clouds we didn’t know which way this day was going to turn, but we were lucky and didn’t get wet!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s Painterly Flowers 🌺 🌸 🌹
much appreciated!
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
houses
Lin
ace
Nicely captured storm clouds!
June 21st, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
So dramatic!
June 21st, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture
June 21st, 2021
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the beautiful sky and clouds above those nice tiny houses.
June 21st, 2021
