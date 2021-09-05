Previous
Dancing loon by radiogirl
Photo 2772

Dancing loon

Saw this loon while out canoeing, he was giving us a great show!

Thanks for stopping by, your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo are greatly appreciated’
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful capture - fav
September 5th, 2021  
Helene ace
Fabulous timing. Super fav
September 5th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Outstanding love the water shake
September 5th, 2021  
bruni ace
Awesome timing. shaking off the water.
September 5th, 2021  
