Photo 2772
Dancing loon
Saw this loon while out canoeing, he was giving us a great show!
Thanks for stopping by, your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo are greatly appreciated’
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
4
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2810
photos
272
followers
139
following
759% complete
View this month »
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
dancing
,
loon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A delightful capture - fav
September 5th, 2021
Helene
ace
Fabulous timing. Super fav
September 5th, 2021
Linda Godwin
Outstanding love the water shake
September 5th, 2021
bruni
ace
Awesome timing. shaking off the water.
September 5th, 2021
