Photo 2776
Beaver 🦫 lodge
While out canoeing we came across this beaver lodge that didn’t seem inhabited until we got very close and heard the splash inside.
Thanks for comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the “Nature’s Jewels”.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
3
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2814
photos
269
followers
139
following
760% complete
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Tags
trees
,
lake
,
canoe
,
beaverlodge
Louise & Ken
I would love to come across something like this! ...not much wilderness around us here!
September 9th, 2021
sarah
ace
Cool find
September 9th, 2021
Lois
ace
It’s huge! Great lighting!
September 9th, 2021
