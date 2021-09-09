Previous
Beaver 🦫 lodge
Beaver 🦫 lodge

While out canoeing we came across this beaver lodge that didn’t seem inhabited until we got very close and heard the splash inside.

9th September 2021

Islandgirl

Louise & Ken
I would love to come across something like this! ...not much wilderness around us here!
September 9th, 2021  
Cool find
September 9th, 2021  
It's huge! Great lighting!
September 9th, 2021  
