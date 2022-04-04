Sign up
Photo 2982
Blue Jay
I thought this Blue Jay looked so proud standing on the snow, probably thinking I thought it was spring! Lol
Thank you for your many comments on yesterday’s photo of my orchids, much appreciated.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
4
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
3024
photos
255
followers
139
following
816% complete
View this month »
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
blue
,
bird
,
jay
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
April 4th, 2022
Lin
ace
He's gorgeous against the snow.
April 4th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 5th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
April 5th, 2022
