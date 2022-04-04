Previous
Blue Jay by radiogirl
Blue Jay

I thought this Blue Jay looked so proud standing on the snow, probably thinking I thought it was spring! Lol

Thank you for your many comments on yesterday’s photo of my orchids, much appreciated.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada!
gloria jones ace
Super capture
April 4th, 2022  
Lin ace
He's gorgeous against the snow.
April 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 5th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
April 5th, 2022  
