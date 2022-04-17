Sign up
Photo 2995
Happy Easter 🐣
To those that celebrate.
My tulips and my hubby‘s painting in the background, with some processing!
Thank you for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and faves.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
Tags
tulips
,
painting
,
faffing
,
prismapp
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful image and processing -- A Happy Easter to you and yours too !
April 17th, 2022
