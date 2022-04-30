Previous
Red-winged blackbird by radiogirl
Photo 3008

Red-winged blackbird

This bird was enjoying the suet at our feeder today, as you can see his mouth is full!
Enjoy your weekend everyone.

Thank you so much for the lovely comments yesterday on my photography show. Much appreciated.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Joan Robillard ace
Fab close up
April 30th, 2022  
