Previous
Next
Our Hiking group this morning by radiogirl
Photo 3026

Our Hiking group this morning

There was 12 of us out for a hike and lunch, always a fun time with these ladies!
We hiked 7 km and climbed the height of a 20 story building, lots of hills!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of my Mother’s Day bouquet.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
You all look so relaxed and fun loving -- before or after the hike -- my guess -- before !!
May 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise