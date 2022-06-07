Previous
After the Rain by radiogirl
Photo 3046

After the Rain

I love this Iris with the water drops on it, spotted it while out for my walk.

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
gloria jones ace
So pretty
June 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and fresh with the rain-drops
June 7th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Lovely -- the droplets add an important dimension. Beautiful tones.
June 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful capture
June 8th, 2022  
