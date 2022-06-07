Sign up
Photo 3046
After the Rain
I love this Iris with the water drops on it, spotted it while out for my walk.
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Tags
purple
,
water
,
flower
,
drops
,
iris
gloria jones
ace
So pretty
June 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and fresh with the rain-drops
June 7th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Lovely -- the droplets add an important dimension. Beautiful tones.
June 7th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful capture
June 8th, 2022
