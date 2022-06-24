Sign up
Photo 3063
Angel Plant Holder
Well visiting a greenhouse this week I thought this angel plant holder with all the succulents planted inside looked pretty neat!
Happy Friday everyone!
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3105
photos
252
followers
136
following
Tags
plants
,
nursery
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful design and succulents - yet she does not look very happy !!
June 24th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Pretty object
June 24th, 2022
