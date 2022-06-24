Previous
Next
Angel Plant Holder by radiogirl
Photo 3063

Angel Plant Holder

Well visiting a greenhouse this week I thought this angel plant holder with all the succulents planted inside looked pretty neat!
Happy Friday everyone!
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
839% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful design and succulents - yet she does not look very happy !!
June 24th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Pretty object
June 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise