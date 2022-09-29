Sign up
Photo 3159
1 2 3 Take Off
While out canoeing I spotted this duck that was just ready to takeoff!
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
reflection
,
duck
,
lake
Beryl Lloyd
ace
One, two, three and go!!!!!!!!!! great timing and shot !
September 29th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture
September 30th, 2022
