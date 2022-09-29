Previous
Next
1 2 3 Take Off by radiogirl
Photo 3159

1 2 3 Take Off

While out canoeing I spotted this duck that was just ready to takeoff!
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
One, two, three and go!!!!!!!!!! great timing and shot !
September 29th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise