Previous
Next
Sunset by radiogirl
Photo 3161

Sunset

Visiting Ottawa and this sunset from our room!
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty! I was in Ottawa many years ago and thought it was a pretty city as well.
October 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise