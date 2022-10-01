Sign up
Photo 3161
Sunset
Visiting Ottawa and this sunset from our room!
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3210
photos
245
followers
134
following
866% complete
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
Tags
sunset
,
trees
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty! I was in Ottawa many years ago and thought it was a pretty city as well.
October 2nd, 2022
