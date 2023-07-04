Previous
Pansies by radiogirl
Photo 3402

Pansies

We are in a drought now, so I gave my pansies a soaking. You can see the water all over the table.

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and faves.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise