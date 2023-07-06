Previous
Lake Life by radiogirl
Photo 3404

Lake Life

While out by biking 🚴 🚴‍♂️ 🚴‍♀️ we had to stop at a friends for a photo shot with these huge Adirondack chairs, they live on the lake.
Here is another photo of the same place with the yellow chair:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2023-06-22
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

*lynn ace
colorful, fun collage
July 6th, 2023  
