Loon by radiogirl
My hubby and I had a lovely paddle yesterday morning on my favourite lake, where we paddled around for 4 hours! Good thing, it was very calm and we got to see loons and ducks because we were tired after that! Lol
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd
Such a beauty , lovely detail of the feather pattern , great light and reflections ! - Such a lovely little water-bird! fav
July 20th, 2023  
Shutterbug
Nice capture of those beautiful sharp details. Sounds like a relaxing day….even if it made you tired.
July 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Great markings on this duck!
July 20th, 2023  
gloria jones
Beautiful shot
July 20th, 2023  
Corinne C
Beautiful, I love these
July 20th, 2023  
