Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3418
Loon
My hubby and I had a lovely paddle yesterday morning on my favourite lake, where we paddled around for 4 hours! Good thing, it was very calm and we got to see loons and ducks because we were tired after that! Lol
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3501
photos
234
followers
131
following
936% complete
View this month »
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
loon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty , lovely detail of the feather pattern , great light and reflections ! - Such a lovely little water-bird! fav
July 20th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of those beautiful sharp details. Sounds like a relaxing day….even if it made you tired.
July 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great markings on this duck!
July 20th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful shot
July 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful, I love these
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close