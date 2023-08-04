Sign up
Photo 3432
Girls just want to have FUN
Showing off our new Biking T-shirts, one of the ladies in our group, the one on the far left designed the logo.
We biked 25kms today and we stopped for photos a few times and this is one!
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Maggiemae
ace
Great T shirts! Lucky you being part of this group - lots of fun and all about the same age!
August 4th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
beautiful design
August 4th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
@maggiemae
yes I feel very fortunate, before I retired I did not know most of them! Similar interests brought us together so I formed a group 6 years ago, we are still going strong, we are all 60 plus with one lady that turned 80 this year!
August 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Superb design!
You all look beautiful athletes!
August 5th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You are quite an impressive group!! And I have no doubt that every time you get together, you have lots of fun.
August 5th, 2023
