Girls just want to have FUN by radiogirl
Girls just want to have FUN

Showing off our new Biking T-shirts, one of the ladies in our group, the one on the far left designed the logo.

We biked 25kms today and we stopped for photos a few times and this is one!
Great T shirts! Lucky you being part of this group - lots of fun and all about the same age!
beautiful design
@maggiemae yes I feel very fortunate, before I retired I did not know most of them! Similar interests brought us together so I formed a group 6 years ago, we are still going strong, we are all 60 plus with one lady that turned 80 this year!
Superb design!
You all look beautiful athletes!
You are quite an impressive group!! And I have no doubt that every time you get together, you have lots of fun.
