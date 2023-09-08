Sign up
Previous
Photo 3467
I’ve just came back from a girls weekend
We rented ebikes and biked 47 kms, this is where we stopped for lunch, and I asked the waitress to take a photo of us! It was a cool and misty weather but we had a blast!
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
4
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3551
photos
232
followers
130
following
949% complete
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th September 2023 1:12pm
Tags
biking
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
,
ebikes
Dianne
What fun - and very cool tee shirts!
September 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Great tee shirts
September 11th, 2023
julia
ace
Great shot and no helmet hair in sight..
September 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
September 11th, 2023
