Previous
Photo 3492
Happy Thanksgiving
To those who are celebrating the Canadian Thanksgiving this weekend.
This pumpkin was outside of a local grocery store with a sign on it saying “Can you guess the weight of this giant pumpkin?” It was huge!
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3576
photos
235
followers
130
following
956% complete
View this month »
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Taken
3rd October 2023 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkins
,
thanksgiving
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and Happy Thanksgiving, Kathy.
October 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It looks squashed
October 6th, 2023
