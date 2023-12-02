Previous
The Monkey was Found up in a tree by radiogirl
The Monkey was Found up in a tree

We move this monkey around on our hiking/snowshoe trail, and the other half of the group has to find it! I’m afraid it doesn’t take much to amuse us! Lol

If you check yesterday's photo the monkey is found and in a photo with the girls:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2023-12-01
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds like great fun
December 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Poor monkey
December 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha, love your sense of fun, but poor monkey, left out in the freezing weather . I am sure he is not amused !!!
December 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lol, this is so much fun!
December 3rd, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
December 3rd, 2023  
