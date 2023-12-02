Sign up
Previous
Photo 3548
The Monkey was Found up in a tree
We move this monkey around on our hiking/snowshoe trail, and the other half of the group has to find it! I’m afraid it doesn’t take much to amuse us! Lol
If you check yesterday's photo the monkey is found and in a photo with the girls:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2023-12-01
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
5
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3632
photos
237
followers
129
following
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
monkey
,
trail
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds like great fun
December 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Poor monkey
December 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha, love your sense of fun, but poor monkey, left out in the freezing weather . I am sure he is not amused !!!
December 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lol, this is so much fun!
December 3rd, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
December 3rd, 2023
