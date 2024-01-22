Sign up
Previous
Photo 3594
Well Hello There!
This male Evening Grosbeak caught me taking a photo of him, I was sure he was going to fly away first. Obviously he was hungry and didn't want to lose his spot at the feeder!
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
4
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Tags
backyard
,
feeder
,
evening
,
grosbeak
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely portrait - gorgeous !
January 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous expression
January 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 23rd, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful shot of the grosbeak - find them rarely around here. Love your focus
January 23rd, 2024
