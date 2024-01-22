Previous
Well Hello There! by radiogirl
Photo 3594

Well Hello There!

This male Evening Grosbeak caught me taking a photo of him, I was sure he was going to fly away first. Obviously he was hungry and didn't want to lose his spot at the feeder!
22nd January 2024

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely portrait - gorgeous !
January 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous expression
January 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 23rd, 2024  
Milanie ace
What a beautiful shot of the grosbeak - find them rarely around here. Love your focus
January 23rd, 2024  
