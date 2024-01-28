Sign up
Photo 3600
Girls Just want to have Fun
I used the pip camera app to make this photo of the girls on our last hike.
There were 8 of us on this outing.
Unfortunately if this milder weather continues we won’t be able to go in the bush as all the snow is disappearing!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Tags
walking
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
gloria jones
ace
Terrific photo and presentation
January 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully done! Hopefully you'll be able to have more outings!
January 28th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Looks like a happy bunch
January 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great composition
January 28th, 2024
