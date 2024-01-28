Previous
Girls Just want to have Fun by radiogirl
Girls Just want to have Fun

I used the pip camera app to make this photo of the girls on our last hike.
There were 8 of us on this outing.
Unfortunately if this milder weather continues we won’t be able to go in the bush as all the snow is disappearing!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
gloria jones ace
Terrific photo and presentation
January 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderfully done! Hopefully you'll be able to have more outings!
January 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Looks like a happy bunch
January 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great composition
January 28th, 2024  
