Photo 3620
CHEVY FOR-17
This 1938 Chevy truck rests abandoned in the field of this turn of the century old farmhouse.A perfect combination!
This is a picture of my husband’s painting that I converted to black-and-white.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3704
photos
234
followers
130
following
991% complete
View this month »
Tags
b&w
,
painting
,
for2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This painting reminds me of Grant Wood's American Gothic! Great conversion.
February 17th, 2024
