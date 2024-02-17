Previous
CHEVY FOR-17 by radiogirl
Photo 3620

CHEVY FOR-17

This 1938 Chevy truck rests abandoned in the field of this turn of the century old farmhouse.A perfect combination!

This is a picture of my husband’s painting that I converted to black-and-white.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
991% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This painting reminds me of Grant Wood's American Gothic! Great conversion.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise