Photo 3642
Shoreline
I love how the water is open along the shoreline, and is creating a zigzag.
Our lake isn’t open yet but should be soon!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3758
photos
231
followers
127
following
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th April 2024 3:18pm
Tags
ice
,
water
,
lake
,
breakup
Dawn
ace
A lovely shore line
April 8th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
It’s beautiful with the snow and ice!
April 8th, 2024
