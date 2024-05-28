Sign up
Previous
Photo 3693
Pansies by the River
We are visiting my in-laws , and these pansies were sitting by the river. I decided to give them an artsy edit.
I will probably be behind in commenting on your photos until I return.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
3
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3810
photos
229
followers
127
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
Tags
pansies
,
faffing
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely, gorgeous faffing.
May 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely artist look
May 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the editing, so pretty. fav.
May 30th, 2024
