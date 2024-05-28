Previous
Pansies by the River by radiogirl
Pansies by the River

We are visiting my in-laws , and these pansies were sitting by the river. I decided to give them an artsy edit.
I will probably be behind in commenting on your photos until I return.
Lou Ann ace
How lovely, gorgeous faffing.
May 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely artist look
May 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the editing, so pretty. fav.
May 30th, 2024  
