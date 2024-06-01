Previous
Morning Sparkles by radiogirl
Morning Sparkles

During my bike ride this morning I enjoyed the lighting on the lake.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Rob Z ace
What a great shot with that lighting.
June 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful light on those sparkles
June 1st, 2024  
