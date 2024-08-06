Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3758
Watching Pickleball
My grandson loves Pickleball, we brought him down to the courts with us to play, and then he was watching us play!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3876
photos
227
followers
125
following
1029% complete
View this month »
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th August 2024 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owen
,
grandson
,
pickleball
gloria jones
ace
A great pov shot of your grandson. That cloudscape is something.
August 6th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close