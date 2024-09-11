Sign up
Photo 3791
Good Morning Sunrise
This was taken on my way out of town for a paddle with my hubby!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the colourful leaves!
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3909
photos
221
followers
123
following
Views
7
1
3
main- album
iPhone 13 Pro
12th September 2024 7:00am
Public
sunrise
,
lake
Beverley
ace
So perfectly beautiful… stunning capture
September 12th, 2024
