Photo 3790
Fall colours have Begun!
While on my walk this morning I found the leaves on this tree interesting in 3 fall colours!
It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over!
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
fallcolours
,
🍁
,
🍃
,
🍂
